9 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River

More
The two vessels collided head on at about 8 p.m. local time between Pirate Cove and the Topock Marina, north of Lake Havasu near the Moabi Regional Park, a recreational area on the Colorado River.
0:48 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 9 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River
Well we can a fun on the Colorado River turn tragic when two boats collided tossing sixteen people into the water. Four people are missing and presumed dead this morning nine others were injured. The river was packed with revelers enjoying the long holiday weekend. On that California Arizona border. Witnesses say one vote was speeding on the wrong side of the river with no lights on. In fortunately. That mr. prime example. Larger it's not and if that it is over so hurtful. Authorities say it's not clear whether alcohol or speed played a role in the crash but the timing and just after sunset with low light conditions likely contributed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57570954,"title":"9 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River","duration":"0:48","description":"The two vessels collided head on at about 8 p.m. local time between Pirate Cove and the Topock Marina, north of Lake Havasu near the Moabi Regional Park, a recreational area on the Colorado River.","url":"/US/video/injured-missing-boats-collide-colorado-river-57570954","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.