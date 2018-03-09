Transcript for 9 injured, 4 missing as boats collide on Colorado River

Well we can a fun on the Colorado River turn tragic when two boats collided tossing sixteen people into the water. Four people are missing and presumed dead this morning nine others were injured. The river was packed with revelers enjoying the long holiday weekend. On that California Arizona border. Witnesses say one vote was speeding on the wrong side of the river with no lights on. In fortunately. That mr. prime example. Larger it's not and if that it is over so hurtful. Authorities say it's not clear whether alcohol or speed played a role in the crash but the timing and just after sunset with low light conditions likely contributed.

