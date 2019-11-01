Transcript for Inside look from the US-Mexico border amid 21-day shutdown over border wall deadlock

Join career from KV IP. TV to give us the latest in the situation there and our southern border. I'm here at the US Mexico border this is really a part of the central issue for the partial government shutdown. On Thursday president trumpet McAllen Texas making a case for his more than five billion dollar border wall. Calling the whole situation and humanitarian and security crisis. We spoke to the former chief of the El Paso Border Patrol sector Victor Matt Titus he's now a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso. He says there are fewer arrests being made at the border less than half of the more than one million made when. He joined the agency and the 1980s. Despite those figures Homeland Security still calls the amount of migrants were seeing unprecedented. My god it says the issue now is who is trying to come into the United States he says the immigration system is better equipped to handle individual Mexican men. Not family units from Central America hating that asylum request or administrative removals require more stats from immigration officials. More paperwork which translates to less time in the field. And just this week Al paso police arrested a 23 year old Guatemalan migrant. He's accused at entering a motel room and allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. Also from Guatemala both of them being housed at a motel in local shelters set up for them. And the shelter says this surge of migrants is now over and our region and Texas and New Mexico we are home to thousands of federal employees will not be getting a paycheck today. Both states offering help through unemployment benefits. Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick actually missing the first day of the legislative session to attend a border security meeting in Washington DC. Just on Thursday we also learn that he told the president that Texas would actually build parts of the border while. As long as the federal government reimburse the states where exactly that would be he did not mention. Reporting El Paso, Texas set the US Mexico border jury Pereira ABC news lives. Our thanks to Joseph.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.