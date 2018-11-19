Transcript for Inside wildfire evacuation tent city

Those who survived this fire are now left to pick up the pieces Carlos Ferreira with KXTV. Has a look at that side of the story across and I Murat an unofficial. An evacuation center there in Chico what's these seem like there. Yeah this is a Wal-Mart in Chico this has been the unofficial site are for many folks hundreds of families for more than. Ten days already take a look. We've been covering this story for now several days and almost in a week already. The amount of campsites here tents and sleeping bags have been set up at desks and definitely decrease since yesterday and that's because. And the county officials in American Red Cross are advising people to simply go to these six in nearby shelters at our indoors. So it's in my last folks who don't sleep in their tense choose to steepen their cars in the parking lots and this is definitely. Devastating to me concern that this morning continues to be the cold weather and the bad air quality and of course and the U. Chances of rain that will increase by Wednesday we threw telling a lot of these stories from displaced families. Joining me now is Calumet title can meet you are firm regalia here family doesn't know if you lost everything but you've been here for several days you voted up your ban and you had Guerrero your tent here as well tell me how it's been for you so far. It's an honor us with my nineteen month old daughter and paying three and he had fibers and and Yemeni so we had a plan for pain and European areas now inside. That was the first parity in person every ice and ourselves. So yesterday a lot of people chose to pack their bags and go why did you choose to say here. Many aroused great now. And my mom daughter and fire going to Bullhead City Arizona. My sister's house. And then has been trying to get Seattle my answer is jobs thing for us tonight and stabilize and he scared. The big question here is that what is next for you have freer has been you for your Dresser family what is next. I think that we're gonna have to split to send its into the country. With us for her and my mom you know I trusted take care my kids take me. And so my sister it's just the couch. And her own daughter has her room that she's gonna share with my daughter. That way in the bombing that national my daughter's taking care and she's in summer she's logged in to it can't. Has been in jobs reading for us with Seattle after Thanksgiving. You're my aunts neighbors and releasing this her couch and hopefully played tonight Christmas and making money to get around. We've been able to go back cut tear to your home and see what's if it's there what's left today at your neighborhood. I even offered to sneak in by council of my friends that live in the neighborhood news and good. I haven't and back and I'm Niger and want to hear it now. Everything can be either gone art can be just miraculously saved with a nice to see on my neighbors' homes they don't. And my husband's job which got and. I think if you CO these folks sleeping in their tents outdoors at the cold weather the chance of rain for Wednesday how can you how can they prepare. Trying to bridge. I'm signing a bridge myself my husband and I have a pretty good grades and to be and you need to because they're saying says that way beyond it added and we don't get pneumonia. I don't know these people are hungry Dan and I ring I think that's that is if they're just. China eggs in digging out what its next. I don't think you and gonna tear to your family again these folks haven't even been told that they have. And may be made have to wait at least ten days to go back home at least check what is left of it just one last look. Of all these tents that are left behind here. Many of them vacant others with families inside. That again the main concern this morning is what will they deal once the rain moves in on Wednesday it was Senecal pretty. To Carlos if there are indoor shelters nearby why are people choosing to stay outside an attempt. Well we've we've bass a couple of people they say this is where their friends are people that. They grew up with that they live next to in the neighborhoods where. You know the fire. Rolled through so. Did a want to leave those folks behind. Again there are six shelters nearby some of them choose to say because is that camaraderie and a sense of family. And just not leaving anything anyone behind at this point for understandable Eric Carlos Ferreira there and Chico California Carla thank you.

