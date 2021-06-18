24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland: ‘I stand on the shoulders of so many tribal leaders’

ABC News&rsquo; Devin Dwyer speaks with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about her path to become the first Native American in a presidential cabinet and the challenges that come with the position.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live