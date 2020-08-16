Transcript for Investigation underway after 8-year-old girl shot and killed in Ohio

Akron police say they received multiple shots fired calls around 1148 Friday night they see a group of teens were hanging out at this home and we're Zell avenue. When they arrived they found eight year old Michaela picking in the backyard. They see she had been shot in her back. She later died at the hospital investigators believe the suspects were outside as well and fired several shots though it's not clear why. And all the detectives are working. From last night falls or it is very minute around the clock doing your best to it in a Friday. The witnesses and immediate already coming cop Eric. We're. Trying to locate if any cameras that may exist in essentially trying to put the pieces together it is very tragic. Incidence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.