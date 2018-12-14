Investigators search home of missing Colorado mom's fiance

More
FBI investigators search the home of the fiancÃ?(c) of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth.
3:00 | 12/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators search home of missing Colorado mom's fiance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59825198,"title":"Investigators search home of missing Colorado mom's fiance","duration":"3:00","description":"FBI investigators search the home of the fiancÃ?(c) of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth.","url":"/US/video/investigators-search-home-missing-colorado-moms-fianc-59825198","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.