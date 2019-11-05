Iowa residents warned to be on the lookout for a mountain lion

More
Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are warning residents to "exercise an abundance of caution with children and pets" after a mountain lion was spotted in a residential neighborhood early Thursday.
0:38 | 05/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iowa residents warned to be on the lookout for a mountain lion
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are warning residents to \"exercise an abundance of caution with children and pets\" after a mountain lion was spotted in a residential neighborhood early Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62978294","title":"Iowa residents warned to be on the lookout for a mountain lion","url":"/US/video/iowa-residents-warned-lookout-mountain-lion-62978294"}