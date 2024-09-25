Israel's military steps up its battle against Hezbollah

Vice President Kamala Harris and GOP nominee Donald Trump campaign with dueling economic plans. Plus, a Detroit "Bridgerton" ball gone wrong.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live