Victor rook -- here in Jacksonville Florida the gunshots ring out around. 2 o'clock at the Jacksonville Landing. A popular outdoor. Waterfront mall here in Jacksonville during them that in. NFL nineteen tournament. The shooter came in killing two people before taking his own life he also injured eleven others. Three gunshot victims were taken here to memorial hospital we spoke to two of them. One of them grace Bible in his head the other shot in his leg. Put us in that room with him to rule was it was like any men's tournament I mean we're all friends work community work from all across the country. And this game is what brings us together this game is what makes us a family makes us friends and it was the first one of the year souls big bill we have seen so many months. Something like that sort of be around some again it was fun and it was the same as any other man's arm you know your shoulder to shoulder and what people you've known for five years tenuous when he years. You know people there you can see your friends doing this and your family and so you're sending the wrong. He just billiard games they say voter does TV Florida TV and should not playing your spin around Watson somebody else play. Especially the little streams station where everything happened. And me personally my back was through the doorway that was that mr. Kamen. And when you first parallel pop late then ruling fully electronics and speakers. You don't necessarily think it's a guns I mean you're never a regular person around them fired think. Minerals and guns are born to her multiple times and that's when they're brazen and I drops on the ground. What everybody else and can show us just got a little scratch on me not. That's the most unpleasant thing for me personally is that I have a little scratching my head you know another ends of Arlene another way then we're not have an interview in the morning. I special just playing video games that's all you guys were dealing. For this stuff in there and something might have so we do a lot and we're very comfortable believe that's not something you ever filter and then would think something like this would happen. We'll can tell us both his tentative you know eventual calling them a couple silence. I mean you likely enemy we have gone back and forth like rivals for me for years but that robbery never went past the game right absolutely not because. You learn separated in an assist life in general you know no matter how he's an argument work even in your business or in which are fanned. No one you've done that particular argument are particular man game. You have to learn how to separate that as opposed to the you know everybody. And that's one of them the biggest things he learned through Manhattan and I think. Matta has a connection to life and everything else and I think that's one thing you have to want to. Blair said Eli we have went back and forth for years you know talking trash. Goings on the bus and everything so our relationship was never agreed. Last year around this time we have played in the man classic and I beat him he didn't shake my hand. And he adds as he just had a different and it's moved a year ago. But the last year he really changed his whole Lotta buzz life. He notices at its and so has everything to be more positive and better energy and business to see him in person that I mean them that image comes Marlon with the being processed and something that. We can never move as a Mac community is as human beings honestly and. So up to the first or second shot he really weren't sure what that was but eventually. In every secure in my okay its economy I automatically know wasn't just chalked onto the floor. When anything to click or else plan to exit underneath the table and houses in the field position. Her vote seminary chance go off and on the pause for second unfortunately shots. It's going. So you were in the middle of the game a lot of things yeah. Are usually attend intense 112 feet away from him and that's where their plan alive Schuermann. That's were home to boy drew immediate reaction there were screaming out in pain when Jersey choir girls broke. I just settlement but after I knew I got shot and cement or cement my presumption markers just. I thought I was gonna die themselves heroes like a nerve in this more secure in my life from that just now going to be your intern all things. Because replaying the events at the end of the day that's all this video games of the and some leverage a guns for their c'mon you think those targets. And I believe one of the guys was what. Keep his veto and that's that. He lost the game before I know a few times and I'm not a 100% sure but I believe that. We played like a previous tournament and that kind of beat him again and then he came down here and you beat him again next thing you know it's. That's maybe minster bullies. Us this term as a qualifier for the the next for the biggest turn this year in Vegas I believe it's in October its missile qualify for and I believe. He can win like a couple of thousand dollars if you when the next ones on the and it's it's very large pale and that can change somebody's lives. Humor if there's any kind of security Europe bag check or anything like that before you guys walked in there and sort of playing there was. And often. Literally who can come and goes they please I mean there's hope they were supposed to be checking IDs at the door they never did. Where in the thought we hit like a top of the foot closer the ankle it where. Doctor Fiona where an S where as he was laying down the bullet entered into this cap. Skimmed along the bone and then embedded into the ankle. To a chip and video are remove the bullet to greeted cleaned up the wounds close them. He's done very well he's walked with physical therapy today and probably gonna go home. We go back for another warning certain roads. Com. Donald I don't know this is. And wanted to chop planned video game like. He killed over planned Madden sentiment toward analysts and itself sports game like that of all things I mean. Thankfully all the victims were taken here to memorial hospital are in good condition they'll pull the new. Some might even be able to go home today in speaking for the trauma surgeons here he says that they were actually getting ready for a training session on how to handle on our shooting incident. In the coming days. Picture a panda ABC news Jackson.

