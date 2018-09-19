Transcript for Jailed American's desperate plea to the White House

Hi I'm ABC news State Department reporter Connor Finnegan. ABC news has exclusively obtained these letters to president trump and vice president pence from an American on hunger strike in Egyptian prison. 53 year old who stopped the case and is pleading for her help in securing his freedom after over five years in jail. Writing I am losing my window and don't know how else to get your attention from one American to another I need your help I'm putting my life in your hands. The New York City taxi cab driver and father of two young children was arrested and beaten in August 2 dozen thirteen. Accused of participating in protests and being a US spy for having an American passport. His lawyers say it was a case of wrong place wrong time. Case and started his hunger strike last week after he was sentenced to fifteen years and a mass trial with over 700 co defendants. Go without regular access to insulin for his diabetes and now with out food his health has rapidly deteriorated. With his family warning time is running out. Vice president pence that he ray's case in this case with the Egyptian president Abdel Fatah Al CC when he visited in January. But there's been no movement since then in case I'm writes the administration has slowly abandoned me. I pray that you have a plan for me I've seen you defend other jailed Americans. Why not me. The White House has not said whether it received the letters or what they're doing to free him I'm counterfeiting in Washington and you're watching ABC news life.

