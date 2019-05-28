Japanese living in Latin America among those placed in internment camps during WWII

More
During WWII, 2,000 people of Japanese heritage living in 13 Latin American countries were captured by police and brought to the U.S. as part of a prisoner exchange program.
1:53 | 05/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japanese living in Latin America among those placed in internment camps during WWII
Yeah. Okay. I. And a. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"During WWII, 2,000 people of Japanese heritage living in 13 Latin American countries were captured by police and brought to the U.S. as part of a prisoner exchange program.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63331938","title":"Japanese living in Latin America among those placed in internment camps during WWII","url":"/US/video/japanese-living-latin-america-internment-camps-wwii-63331938"}