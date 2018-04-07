Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record

More
"I love to eat and I tried to enjoy the food," Chestnut said of his win.
1:11 | 07/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56370444,"title":"Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbles 74 hotdogs, setting new world record","duration":"1:11","description":"\"I love to eat and I tried to enjoy the food,\" Chestnut said of his win. ","url":"/US/video/joey-jaws-chestnut-gobbles-74-hotdogs-setting-world-56370444","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.