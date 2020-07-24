John Lewis to be laid to rest

The former congressman will lie in state at the Capitol next week.
07/24/20

John Lewis to be laid to rest
He tells about the final farewell for congressman John Lewis the civil rights icon will lie in state at the capitol Monday and Tuesday it viewing will be outdoors. Meanwhile a school in Virginia has honored the late congressman by changing its name from Robert. To John Carl Lewis high school.

