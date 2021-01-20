Transcript for Joseph R. Biden sworn in as 46th president

This is the moment. We stand for being almost all of my musical owners. Please raise your right hand. And repeat after me. Hi Joseph Robinette Biden junior do solemnly swear I Joseph run it Biden junior do solemnly swear. That I will faithfully execute. That I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States office of president of the United States and will to the best of my ability. Roll back I don't preserve protect and defend. Preserve protect and defend. The constitution of the United States constitution of the United States so help you god. So help me god. Congratulations mr. Obuchi played for Joseph. Disappointment. Will be the 46 president states. His congratulations Mr. President. Officially become president about. Has he given you address. So doctor Joseph Biden overcome with a motion that moment who wouldn't be. David you're the quest of a lifetime in jail. George this was the ultimate long games. He was elected the senator 29 the youngest number sworn in as the oldest president. He has waited and he's dreamed of this moment ladies and gentlemen please and cedars. We'll be president's job is to heal the country needs healing and he told me the words of a president. Matter.

