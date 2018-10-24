Transcript for Judge chases 2 inmates attempting to escape his courtroom

Watch the two guys in the upper right corner instead of following orders to go back to jail they head for the door. Judge RW buzzard leaps into action. The north thinking about attendance Adori realized there's nobody in between them and the street. So I wanted to at least find out where they were going. Both men were still handcuffed Cody Howard did a face plant losing a shoe in following behind tenor Jacobson. Both went barreling down three flights of stairs with judge buzzard making program once again of the stairwell. I knew it was going to be able to catch the one that was just in front of me because I. We immediately started gaining on the time they reached emergency exit Jacobson makes it to the streets but the judge naps Howard. Jacobson didn't get far arrested a few blocks away I don't know a run in the mornings with a friend in and it just seemed like the right thing to do. To go after a is that the main concern was that running into people who were also inside the courthouse that today it's. Always very concerning when people. Try to escape from bonds because. In the corps how through a lot of people in here conducting business. I don't cut back on the bench today holding court as normal three corrections officers watching. Howard is back behind bars as is Jacobson. But now face the real possibility of more jail time for a skate. They're likely end up with more time if they're convicted of course they. Have the presumption of innocence until or convicted.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.