‘Juneteenth: Together We Triumph’ | Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Celebrate Juneteenth with Barack Obama & Michael Strahan, with uplifting performances by H.E.R., Leon Bridges, Chloe Bailey, Jimmie Allen & hosted by Leslie Odom Jr.
0:50 | 06/12/21

Transcript for 'Juneteenth: Together We Triumph' | Friday at 9|8c on ABC

