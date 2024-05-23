Justice Department to announce suit against Live Nation over ticket prices: Sources

The Justice Department's suit follows a more than two-year investigation that probed whether the company created a monopoly over the concert ticket market through its contracts with venues.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live