Juul ends sales of mint-flavored pods

Juul Labs said Thursday it will stop sales of mint-flavored electronic cigarettes amid nationwide backlash against vaping.
0:25 | 11/07/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Juul ends sales of mint-flavored pods
No longer be available anywhere in the US however it will still be selling in menthol product which mimics the flavor of menthol cigarettes. Jewel says it has now stopped the sale of all flavors that attract teens the study out this week found that men pots have become the favorite remaining flavor for kids.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

