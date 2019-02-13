Transcript for Kali the monkey returns home

I'm Victor of komando in West Palm Beach right in front of the poll beats view. All smiles here after Kelly the rare twelve year old gelding smokey who was stolen from the zoo on Monday night has been returned. Safe and sound we actually just dollar for the first time he. Zoo hospital take a look. My. Hughes who is here today he has OK yeah. I. She knows Sunday. Graves just waiting for you. NHL goal and seeing if she looks like it's. Giuliani. Great Satan. I personally every. Yeah okay. Yeah they're needed for. My. Here. Joining Obama now. And then hopefully show yeah. Staying in her. Her or her absolute favorite news do more yes. She loves through months. Their authority species and they and wild forest for her small very small little ham and eggs learns. All fifty cents. There's a lot. Ladies and. Good news. Not after. You know. Enjoy breakfast and water ingredients in. Water. Sure hurts him or her she's got CEO. Since you didn't really not here yeah. We're still waiting on some more details from police in the meantime her handlers will be keeping a close eye on Kelly. She'll likely be reunited with her mate. In the next four or five days you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.