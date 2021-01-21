Kamala Harris’ ancestral Indian village celebrates inauguration

More
Residents in Vice President Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India threw a party celebrating her inauguration.
0:40 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kamala Harris’ ancestral Indian village celebrates inauguration
I already. All on Ottawa. National budget and telling them that talk about it. Whatever sounds good to have to do that you're doing fine soulful it that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Residents in Vice President Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India threw a party celebrating her inauguration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75408334","title":"Kamala Harris’ ancestral Indian village celebrates inauguration","url":"/US/video/kamala-harris-ancestral-indian-village-celebrates-inauguration-75408334"}