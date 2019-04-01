Transcript for Karate instructor stops would-be kidnapper, police say

Please tell us that man followed the woman. Inside this karate school after try to force her into his car out here right around 9 o'clock last. After that mandated inside this karate school. Humid it's one of the instructors. We felt that instructor thought the man off as you can see the suspect added a bonus structure. Officers it and also plot would. Before he was taken into custody say the suspect did not the woman he tried to force inside his home. And then was taken to the hospital. There's still no word on how seriously he's hurt or help the karate instructor here is doing. Ellison is a suspect is booked into the Mecklenburg county jail let you know loss to tell you what's his name and his charges. We're hearing courts are more tonight news.

