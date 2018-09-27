Transcript for Kavanaugh delivers opening statement at hearing

Mr. chairman. Ranking member Feinstein. Members of the committee. Thank you for allowing me to make my statement. I wrote it myself yes her afternoon and evening. No one is seen drafts. Horry at except for one of my former law clerks. This is my statement. Less than two weeks ago doctor Ford publicly accused me of committing wrongdoing and an event. More than 36 years ago. We're both in high school. I denied the allegation immediately. Categorically. And unequivocally. All four people allegedly yet the events. Including doctor Ford's longtime friend miss Kaiser. Have said they were called no such events. Her long time friend ms. Kyzer said under penalty of felony that she does not know me. And does not believe she ever saw me at a party ever. Here's the quote from discards there's attorney's letter. Quote simply put. Ms. carts or does not know mr. capital. She has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present whipped or without doctor Ford. End quote. Think about that fact. The day after the allegation appear I told this committee. That I want to. A hearing as soon as possible. To clear my name. I demanded a hearing for the very next day. Unfortunately. It took the committee ten days. To get to this hearing. In those ten long days. As was predictable. And as I predicted. My family and my name. Have been totally and permanently destroyed. Like vicious and false additional accusations. The ten day delay. Has been harmful to me and my family. To the Supreme Court. Into the country. When this allegation first two rows I welcome to any kind of investigation. CNN FBI or otherwise. The committee now has conducted a thorough investigation I've cooperated fully. I know that any kind of investigation. Senate. FBI in Montgomery county police what ever. Will clear army. Listen to the people are now. Listen to the people don't me my whole life. Listen to the people I've grown up way. In work wit and played with and coat whip and dated and taught. And going to games Wear it and had Beers way. And witness listen to the witnesses. Who allegedly were actors some bands 36 years ago listen to miss Kaiser. She does not know won't be. I was not at the party described by doctor Ford. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. The constitution gives the senate an important role. In the confirmation process. But you know for placed advice and consent with search and destroy. Since my nomination in July. There's been a frenzy. On the left to come up with something anything. To block my confirmation. Shortly after I was nominated democratic senate leader said he would quote oppose me with everything he's got. A democratic senator on this committee public Rea publicly refer to me as evil. People. Think about that word. It said that those who supported me or quote complicit in the evil. Another democratic senator on this committee said quote. Judge Cabot always your worst nightmare. A former head of the Democratic National Committee said. Quote judge Kavanagh won't threaten the lives of millions of Americans. For decades to come. I understand the passions of the moment. But I would say that those senators. You're words have meaning. Millions of Americans listened carefully to you. Given comments like those. Is it any surprise. That people open Wellington do anything. To make any physical threat against Martha Amway. To send any violent Ime out of my wife. To make any kind of allegation. Against me against my friends. To blow me up. And take me down. You sowed the wind. For decades to come I fear that the whole country will reap the whirl winds. The behavior several democratic members of this committee in my hearing a few weeks ago was an embarrassment. But at least it was just a good old fashioned attempt at working. Those efforts didn't work. When I did at least OK enough that the hearings that it looked like I might actually get confirmed. A new tactic was needed. Some of you were lying in wait and and had it ready. His first allegation was held in secret for weeks by a democratic member this committee and by staff. It would be needed only if you couldn't take me out on the merits. When it was needed. This allegation was on the east and publicly deployed. Over doctor Ford's wishes. And then. And then. As no doubt was expected. If not plants. Came a long series of false last minute smears. Designed to scare me. And drive me out of the process. Before any hearing occurred. Crazy stuff. Games. Illegitimate children. Flights on boats and wrote aren't wins. All nonsense. Reported breathlessly. In Alford uncritically by the media. This is destroyed my fair way. And Mike good name. A good name put built up through decades of very hard work in public service. At the highest levels of the American government. This whole two week effort has been a calculated. And orchestrated. Political hit. Fuel to an apparent pen op anger about president trump and the 2016. Election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about white's judicial record. Revenge on behalf of the clintons. And millions of dollars that money from outside left wing opposition groups. This is the saarc yes.

