Kavanaugh faces new sexual misconduct allegations

More
A former Yale classmate has come forward alleging Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a campus party, something he denies.
2:24 | 09/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kavanaugh faces new sexual misconduct allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58036450,"title":"Kavanaugh faces new sexual misconduct allegations","duration":"2:24","description":"A former Yale classmate has come forward alleging Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a campus party, something he denies. ","url":"/US/video/kavanaugh-faces-sexual-misconduct-allegations-58036450","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.