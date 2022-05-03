‘Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders’

Three girl scouts are murdered while attending camp. ABC News embeds with law enforcement, and the girl who stayed behind that day, to reveal who did it decades later. Streaming May 24 only on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live