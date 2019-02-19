-
Now Playing: Who is Bernie Sanders?
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 run
-
Now Playing: Trump's national emergency faces legal pushback
-
Now Playing: Minnesota attorney general talks about suing to block Trump from building border wall
-
Now Playing: Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: New facts in case of man accused of killing fiance
-
Now Playing: Teens steal BMW, film themselves smoking weed on car owner's iPad
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship returns to Florida after being turned away by Cuban government
-
Now Playing: Houston police chief to eliminate 'no knock' warrants
-
Now Playing: Mom's accused killer in court
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers strike
-
Now Playing: Man becomes the 3rd person to die in CBP custody in as many months
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers go on strike again
-
Now Playing: Samin Nosrat teaches a home chef how to cook with fat and heat
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle makes secret trip to New York City
-
Now Playing: Hiker rescued from quicksand amid snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Mom speaks out about son's Pledge of Allegiance arrest
-
Now Playing: Possible motive emerges in disappearance of Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Dad arrested after allegedly slapping stepdaughter's bully