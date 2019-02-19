Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid

More
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses Sen. Bernie Sanders joining the 2020 presidential race.
1:06 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61175844,"title":"Keith Ellison on Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential bid","duration":"1:06","description":"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses Sen. Bernie Sanders joining the 2020 presidential race. ","url":"/US/video/keith-ellison-bernie-sanders-2020-presidential-bid-61175844","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.