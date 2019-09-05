Transcript for R. Kelly back in court in child support case

Our Kerry was back in court again this morning this time not the criminal case but his child support case. In this X might trade Kelly appearing before a judge at the daily venture in Chicago. Just behind me. Now what that judge decided first order of business with the motion brought by the media. You had eight point thirteen ruling that their entire case file in the chat quirky beat field. Be vacated the judge found in favor of the media despite objections from Jerry Kelly's attorneys are Kelly's attorneys. In a representative for their children so going forward that record will be infield and the public will be able to attend those hearings. Also. Paying a three month in back child support. Totaling nearly 63000 dollars he still has nearly 33000 dollars left the page with ex wife. They will proceed in court to get that amount and Stephanie wash in Chicago for ABC news.

