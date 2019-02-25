Transcript for R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex assault charges

He is charged with ten counts of sexual abuse and prosecutors say three of the four victims. Were minors at the time of the incidents Eyewitness News reporter dollop miles live and honors and with the latest details dollars. Well David today's court appearance was very shorted only lasted a few minutes. And Kelly looks like any other inmate who was wearing an orange jumpsuit with the letters DOC written on the back. Now his attorney says he will be vindicated but. It's going to be a long fight with more allegations being made against him. He pled not guilty to the ten count indictments for felony aggravated criminal sex abuse handed up on Friday. Kelly spent the weekend in jail and able to post his 100000 dollar bond his attorney Steven Greenberg did not comment this morning. But had this to say over the weekend. He's devastated. Here is someone who grew one point was a huge star. And now we sitting behind bars even if it's just for a day. Prosecutors say they have DNA evidence against the 52 year old R&B superstar and an incriminating sex tape. Three of the four victims in this indictment are between the ages of thirteen and seventeen. It happened between 1998. And 2010 will serve quite the chargers. Michael have a knotty who represents several of the alleged victims was also spotted entering the courtroom Monday morning. Hours before he treated. I can confirm that we will be providing a second video showing. An Audi says the first tape he gave prosecutors was newly uncovered evidence that led to this indictment. That tape which we provided earlier this month. Includes. Two scenes shot on two separate days act mr. Kelly's home. It does not include the same footage at issue in the 2008. Trial. Now Steven Greenberg Kelly's attorney says he is still working to make bail and expects he will be able to posted either today or tomorrow sterling.

