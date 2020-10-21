Who Kenneth Walker feels is responsible for Breonna Taylor's death

"They gotta live with that and feel that every day," Walker said.
0:17 | 10/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Who Kenneth Walker feels is responsible for Breonna Taylor's death
Whoever shot her. Is responsible. Whoever came with that person. You know Bashar. Their response. Whoever allowed them to come there and today. Their response.

{"duration":"0:17","description":"\"They gotta live with that and feel that every day,\" Walker said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73748223","title":"Who Kenneth Walker feels is responsible for Breonna Taylor's death","url":"/US/video/kenneth-walker-feels-responsible-breonna-taylors-death-73748223"}