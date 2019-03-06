Transcript for Kevin Spacey returns to court for sex assault case pre-trial hearing

Actor Kevin Spacey made a surprise appearance in a hearing in a sexual assault case in Massachusetts he. Didn't speak as he walked into the courthouse waters this morning is accused of inappropriately groping and eighteen year old busboy at a bar Nantucket. This was back between sixteen. His attorney is demanding the prosecutors turn over his accusers complete an unaltered cell phone records. A claims the accuser deleted text messages proving space space he's innocence. Here's the revelation. Quote. Heather informed investigators she had gone through the phone to remove. Anything related to what she described as will's frat boy activities. Are you kidding. Heather Unruh. Took it upon herself. To physically remove. Exculpatory information from the phone before she handed it to the government. And the government networks hold us it that it happened nor did they take. The very normal step that you would expect the agency to take the police agency to take. Which is to do a full extraction and recover those deleted text why is Heather Unruh. The holder of the peace. Why did she get to be the gatekeeper of information that is propounded to the government or more importantly to ups she isn't and she can't be it's completely inappropriate.

