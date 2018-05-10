Transcript for Key senators to vote 'yes' in Kavanaugh confirmation

I'm Ben Siegel on Capitol Hill where moments ago senator Susan Collins of Maine took to the senate floor behind me and express her support for judge Greg Kavanagh putting him on a glide path. Confirmation tomorrow and a spot on the Supreme Court. She came out of it all the speculation to announce that she would support Kavanagh amid sexual assault allegations allegations that she fell could not be corroborated. Take a listen to what she said. The facts presented. Do not mean. That president that hurt has served four. Was not sexually assaulted that night or at some other time. But they do lead me to conclude. That the allegations. Gay Elton me. The more likely than not standard. Their core I do not believe that these charges. Ten barely heard bad. Jack's cabin friends serving on the court. And you can see behind Collins their summer for female Republican colleagues in the senate. Senators who moves out of their usual seats to sit behind your and express their support for her at this at this trying moment this pivotal moment. In the senate a few minutes after Colin spoke senator Joseph Manchin he's a Democrat from West Virginia. Lots Mars brought him he also said he would support Kavanagh. On the floor as well as he heads to reelection. A top election race in November. One of the final things I'll leave you with here they're you can hear behind me the protesters they've been protesters at the capitol all week for Kavanagh against Kavanagh. Right now some of those anti capital protesters are on the grass outside the Supreme Court. And the US capitol. They're still shouted their opposition in their message is that November is coming that Republicans up and on the ballot have to watch out in the returns again on Ben Siegel on capitol hell you're watching ABC news lives.

