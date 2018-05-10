-
Now Playing: Firestorm as FBI investigation on Kavanaugh concludes
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh high school friend reacts to investigation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Graham booed at event while defending Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Key senators to vote 'yes' in Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Oct. 5, 2018
-
Now Playing: Authors of 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics' join 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Senate advances vote on Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: Was Brett Kavanaugh's op-ed effective?
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Senators vote to end debate on Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Key senators undecided amid countdown to Kavanaugh vote
-
Now Playing: What does Kavanaugh battle mean for Supreme Court?
-
Now Playing: Key senator speaks out as Kavanaugh vote nears
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh defends 'forceful and passionate' testimony
-
Now Playing: Exclusive Interview: Melania Trump to speak out to ABC News
-
Now Playing: Women from Alaska flock to Washington to pressure GOP Sen. Murkowski on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Key votes remain undecided on Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: FBI completes investigation into Kavanaugh sex assault allegations
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Kavanaugh FBI report as Senate vote looms
-
Now Playing: Senators confronted by protests amid Kavanaugh controversy