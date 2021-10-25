Key takeaways from Kim Potter’s guilty verdict

Law and trial experts break down the biggest takeaways from Kim Potter’s trial, including how a guilty verdict in cases like this and the trial of Derek Chauvin impact race relations in America.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live