Transcript for At least 3 killed, 5 seriously injured in pedestrian car crash in Honolulu

Welding story from Honolulu at least three people have been killed after a crash involving several vehicles at this intersection. Five other people including pedestrians here's here's C injured. So new fallout this morning from the ill fated fire music festival organizers promise a luxury concert experience in the Bahamas two years ago. But the plans spiral spiraled into chaos investigators could soon subpoena records from Kendall Jenner and other top models who were paid. Millions of dollars to build the buzz for the failed event Jenner reportedly may 275000. Dollars to hype the festival. And I'm now deleted as to Graham posed the festivals lead organizer is serving a six year sentence after pleading guilty to fraud.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.