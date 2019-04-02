Transcript for 5 killed, 2 injured when plane crashes into California home

At least five people are dead after parts of a plane crashed into a Southern California home of the pilot of the twin engine plane died along with four people inside the house a witness says. You can see playing parts falling out of the sky wreckage from the plane at some of it still burning. Was scattered across four blocks ABC's they're all being or has more. Chaos in Yorba Linda, California residents rushing into the street after a small plane crashes into a home in the neighborhood. Well that. I. Think and yeah and. Firefighters responding to the scene they found that well involved residents. A two story family dwelling. With fire showing from all sides they did notice that there is some debris from a small aircraft the rest of the aircraft was located to the rare the residence. From above that you can see the extensive damage a huge hole firefighters working quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other homes. Five individuals DC's. One is the pilot a male. Four were in the residents to males and two females one firefighter suffered minor injuries smoke from the fire could be seen from miles witnesses in the area described hearing a loud boom. Alyssa nearly the payment whiny like. Really hurting exposed Finley in the sky and it shook our house like really like so much like I like immediately went to the ground. Debris scattered throughout the neighborhood a small piece of wreckage could be seen burning in the street. One neighbor trying to douse those flames with a garden host area holding her ABC news New York.

