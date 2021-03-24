Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Kim Janey becomes Boston’s 1st Black, 1st woman mayor
Woman who first let me here. First and foremost I want Cindy. Within equity means it's what I've done in my entire career.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:07","description":"Kim Janey was sworn in as the mayor of Boston on Wednesday, after former Mayor Marty Walsh was confirmed as President Joe Biden's secretary of labor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76662675","title":"Kim Janey becomes Boston’s 1st Black, 1st woman mayor","url":"/US/video/kim-janey-bostons-1st-black-1st-woman-mayor-76662675"}