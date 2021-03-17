In the kitchen with Charles Blow, Rizza Islam and Bishop Vashti McKenzie

ABC News’ Sunny Hostin discusses the differences between hope and faith, and their impact on the Black community, with author Charles Blow and faith leaders Rizza Islam and Bishop Vashtie McKenzie.
5:53 | 03/17/21

