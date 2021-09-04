Transcript for In the Kitchen with Sunny Hostin

Everyone and thank you for joining us at ABC news lives for this very special edition of in the kitchen extending the conversation. Soul the nation. Takes a deeper look at black life in America and unveil some of those hard truths that we all have to reckon. So the nation episode has a segment called indicates we have saying honest conversations that are common around the kitchen table. Many like him conversations are so good wanted to keep them go. I'm thrilled. To be. In the kitchen for our final episode. With I know I know a lot in this fame here thank you we had all these incredible conversations. But I've really been looking forward to this one because this episode. Is about the reconstruction. And Nate and for me I've been feeling lake. We've been going through all of these crises. Right now we've got the pandemic. We've got the crises of race it's. We've got the crises. Of economics. And all of them seem to hit black folks. Disproportionately. Wright hit our community. Disproportionately. And I've been having this discussion with my friends. Is it a moment. Is it a movement. Is this truly. The third reconstruction. We really in a reconstruction. So Coolio that. A bill that echo will. Are we. In the third reconstruction. And. Think we are. On the adage of seeing. Early returns. Of what could be the next reconstruction. And that will depend. In large part on what happens over the remaining days of the first 100 days this administration. And I say that because there's been no reconstruction in our history. That was not tied to the role of the federal government. In either leveling the playing field. Making sure that the laws already on the books worked well putting new ones on the books to make them work. And even in the most drastic situations. To put. Federal troops on the ground where they were required to ensure. Our safety. But. We'll see soon what this moment really is going to bringing in terms of the future particularly for our kids or grandkids. Because it's gonna make a difference. He breed you. Yes. I. What is reconstruction without also the compromise. Right eighteen from the east and we saw a period of time I think when the first reconstruction. He had to compromise so what happened lives there's all this energy analysts attention on change and focusing. On equality for black people. And there was a lot of energy around a lot of federal promises 48 and a new. And you. The compromise happened and what you saw way where many. Who could be called today maybe progressives. And liberals who. Felt sympathetic. To sound. Republicans at that time we are very invested in an antiquated. And brutal system. Who couldn't see it nationally density without pets this them. So. The compromise was what happened when they said you know what black people are suffering but. They can't wait. If they can wait. And then there was another racial reckoning and in the 1960s. And weeks another period of time where there were a lot of civil rights of a lot of work around black liberation. I am we saw the voter rights. Come out and you know that was by some of the most powerful. Movements of of our generation. And I was an incredible thing and then we saw the same thing happen compromise. There are so much attention be sought legislation passed. There was another compromise where just several years after the assassination of the great them. Martin thinking. Junior Lisa again the rollback. All of this attention and all this energy was like yes we want to give people justice and equality but. Not yet. We sweetly when we go slow and here we again after the aft what we're living is very much the back. From the first black president of the United States. That was when we saw so many of these seem to be insurrections. Organizing right the FBI tells. The Obama administration and really the fence. That this is a time when many pickets on organize themselves and arming themselves as a direct backlash to the first black president. So now the question is are we going to compromise. I Wii the generation of people that are going to compromise again and so. Two to them to us here you know I believe now so much marxism. Maybe not so much more so much is possible. Let none of us would be here if we didn't believe. In possibility and so we have to fight for the we have to be where that compromise that sense. Black people have to wait because these changes make me feel uncomfortable. But what we're talking knows what is what is the identity of America. Without without. Like people nominees. That's that's really what we're being challenged to think about it. Because every time that these changes happened we see a major. Push back this is out to ensure that likable don't have a place in the country and this has become of the monuments. So now after infection capital. Everything that we've seen. Are we going to come. That's what we have. In the kitchen. Extended the conversation continues at ABC news lives after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extending the conversation. Dean didn't wait it's is this the is this the third reconstruction or are we going to be asked as she it's as is suggested. To compromise to wheat. You know for me I think. Where did you act in your life when you'd taken in these events right reconstruction. Alone. You rebuilding something that was torn down and from the perspective of a lot of people never really had anything so we're still like trying to catch up from how we came into this country. It's not like these people would be this election is right without neighborhoods in Britain a pot every member of the puck on. I live I'm from these bottom I've knowed you have a history and you know what the city looks like you know what a lot of muscle groups think about on. You know I'm optimistic. And you know I think we need to have these conversations we need to fight we need to wake up and do everything we can't file parents and children to make sure looked. We can leave it better you know being we do what we got but it I think on. You know. The parents you know we where. An arcade. But unlike the first real American in my family because about property to travel and about want to arcane you know different art types that Francine what is you know here's a battle to do these things. And they couldn't do that. So. Are we trying to you know and that's just. A success story. Now a whole group of people experience and success a success story no matter how many people are trying to help educate liberate your books are celebs and you know I'm creating these little stories but we talked about us as a whole we have a whole lot of work to do it I'm. Is par for me to just imagine us building. Bomb something that we just never really had. You mentioned resistance you've mentioned resistance. What's interesting is that it just seems to me sometimes. That equality feels like oppression and nation. I don't quite understand it but it it it does seem to be that there is this white resistance to black progress. And we're talking about. Possibly if there reconstruction. Do you think that is bet there is always this compromise. Where this resistance coming. Win there is the potential. Of black. Progress sport youth in the possibility. After the. As you know this is what brings us them together and and we often have this this cumbersome and I think a couple of things I think. General Lee. You know I've I've become warm sympathetic to. The use of language and how people of people here when we say something simpler example of privilege. Habits it will. Why in your back up over something so episcopal. And then I realized that. What was being said it would be hard with two different things I'm talking about privilege but what many people and mainly people particularly we're hearing. Was when I sent me. Which I'm a white privilege they were hearing you're saying I've never been through anything in my life. Right and from that vantage point anyone is going to feel protective announced that we are have a story we are some kind of struggle and so that refraining hate. Privileges and about which you've gone program. Your stories your own it's about what you haven't had to. And the whole point I would hope is that it's it's opening up the conversation I think fundamentally. There is a way that we are not encouraging. Curiosity there isn't curiosity we feel very sure about the world. As it is and we feel very sure about what I know about you went about what I know about you when you know what you when it comes down to this content them. Resistance I think there was a man. I met on a plane once again on the plane and spoil this day and applying enough and I get an appointment. You know I'm I'm I'm I'm fine personally I feel confident that I got to worry about carry on space you know brought overheads. Not a game. And felt. You know yeah well. I like it literally in in my hand. So I get there and my basis look behind me. I'm in this them and he pops up with different. Do you. You belong here. And yes. Oh act and I thought about that moment often because of course everything you know crashes into the net and what part of 400 years and I enter this conversation. And I looked at him and he looked at him anything and quick he hateful things that sputtering. You know I'd return apartment bag that we got when the flight is the first person alive and that the he wants me he's a good prayers. And I think actually. People want and this comes down to the compromise. We Americans particularly Republicans we can actually say largely why I'm. They actually want to be things could people. So they do believe in these kinds of change right that's why they support them and want to vote for them facts but the follow through is where we want in life. Right. Why there's a dissonance between being a good person doing good things I'm not interested in who's a good person. Of interest and what we do. With the content and so I think that person in this and a long. What happens. When we believe that our belonging is based who. And that's what our identity. Is hinged upon and so. Soon he. Police it's you know now. I think apartment. Told me. You two things went. Right like it. I mine like the muscle. Of ourselves and that's actually time and soul of the country so. If the mind and muscle cells which is the fate. You know. The closest thing to grace with us. The ability to think for once. And see the world that. We're told and feature. That is one of the most sacred things. That we can do in the opposite. Of what we're talking an activist and it's about the work being alive and that means. Being aware of what's happening around you being part of the world because might remind us. That men asked him why he says he when an anthem because I don't think he actually knows it was such knee jerk reaction of mind you. We didn't get to. Hughes. And like my before we got here and a slight left on this air. Right on that and you know let on this. Right meeting gets accused the conditions. And at some point. That you become right if we aren't changing and challenging the system we use conditions become mind. When accent. These conditions we forfeit apart from. My three that cost is too. The job of being line of repeating a line if the find out who you and. Something. In the kitchen extended the conversation continues at ABC news lives after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extended conversation. Biffle cool through. I don't know if you had this experience plus. You know. This is like to think about one person with a commitment that has happened in different conversations. That I've had a white person up that mean to tell me. How he acknowledges this privilege so what's new what's desperate he beat me over the hit. What is privileged and you know and I felt like you know light does a privileged like I was just got to have a public's appetite. Let me about it privileged and I told them you know. That you had that privilege I'm so happy for you. You know that you that you reached this point you know life but at the saint. White privilege points on non transferable. So just because you tell me it doesn't mean you can advance like 107 through. White privilege point and I asked him the next time I get pulled over by police on so it is speculated that it. You look up. And so you and I got right. Yeah. But you Zakaria. Why do you think there's so much resistance like I let's let's chat about this because Saddam. We've been talking about this. On the show. You know Ron Johnson senator. Mean he's you know. The highest positions in government. And and he comes out and he says you know these insurrection in this love their country. And so I wasn't afraid. When when their storming the capitol. But hey I'm making it into trouble by saying this I always feel like with someone practices when something like that they note that. There's something wrong with what they're saying about when he hit. He says but if they work be a land. I would have been free. But I'm not racist for seen. Beauty of this moment I mean if if if a definition of beauty is to seek clarity. With the essence of Spain banned the beauty of this moment is that we see the need it ideology of white supremacy Reitman moments it doesn't mask itself it's not hiding. To say I'm not a racist for this is just performance. And mean. As a historian and mean that the work that I've done for 25 years now has been to look. At the evidence. The naked truth that's. White people shaping the world in their image and justifying it in their science and politics and journalism in there education systems. Every step along the way until magically. In 1965. In the language begins its season. And so we are living we have a performance. That has been going on perhaps this entry for a lot of the country I mean you don't get to mass incarceration we you have. Biggest punishment system the world has ever known that's. Disproportionately. Black and brown 70%. In those categories where once before the 1970s it was 70% white with out the systems. Continuing to operate or in this state in this case being. I just a revised three booted to you know 2.0. For the purposes of systemic racism. They are playing out the performance of white supremacy that in words in letters in deeds. We're so crystal clear in the late nineteenth century and early twentieth century. When young people got their confederate flag since that on the side of the highway win civil rights marchers were going. I mean literally. It doesn't take. That much time to go back into our own parents like tops my parents your parents and everyone here. To see the naked face of racism is so. Let's not get confused right it's all performance. He he doesn't believe he's racists think. Do you agree. I think. It does and whether he. You know I think. That is something again thank you good person. I have no interest in seeing people as good in my mind that doesn't. Serve that doesn't offer redemption. As an room. For growth. It's something we could end up turning and at different times and time as well this doesn't mean that. Let him grace means I'm thinking that's all I'm thinking about what the words that he says Howard they can shape. What we understand what is at tell me. Who believes and why he know. One of the things that has stressed it was after this. But which is what something we can say enough yeah insurrection. It I saw a lot of we've got to reach across the aisle and I and I net I understand that's right. And I think about that because I think sometimes. I know that's a good thing the good thing we got to reach across. Goes back to the compromise and when. Why is it. So much easier. For many white people in this country to see themselves and they get before they do. That's what I want to know how is it that we've come. To a place. We you know people say they want to talk about race to anything about racially charge. You're motivated by playing the race card but I wonder. Are we. I can look at someone. And see them as a full person in fact I would say that the majority of black and iMac picket line. Let's go back to when we are seeking the democratic candidate. Who got the majority of votes Sanders and one why not Booker and con -- Harris if not. If not for just a complete. Absolute. Relationship to race it's because of the values mean it's the values and beliefs that we support it and there is something I think there is an allegiance to like us. That I think many people have to betray. And my thing again is. Each ambulances were born to script. We the same way that would sort of born conditions were born into the script and I would say for a lot of people here many people watching. To accept the script hasn't ones would have been to except around destruction. That's what movement sides about rewriting the script that morning to so many of us we step out script. That's this time it. An invitation to stem. Script this particular project that you think. Saves you actually makes you complacent where's the space curiosity encourage because I'm telling you that complacency. Is the so. You lose a part of who you why. In service of something that you think serves you. But actually is a kind of Peking and so. I I wanted and wants to get to that question. What happens why is it easier for so many people see themselves and egg it before. We in America and it is competitive and BO why did you and in an age and it capitalism is competitive did not gonna give away any advantages so you're telling me. That can advance quicker because look like this punk like this move like this in the country where everything is about gain gain gain. Why am I going to be given away. I do think that the pandemic has challenged some of that I wonder if you do two it's that's. Why why. Suddenly this cares abouts and then of course he deserves it and and so has been the direct flight. This this move and black eyes matter had been around for years yeah. Years in the 660 years I think at the time. And it was this particular moment and I think there's something that people thought that they're paying in to assist them for protection instead got security. In the time of pandemic. And I do believe that some of the that tenants feed these American and American gods you know agreed even doctors and nurses that was who we were supposed to aspire. Thabeet who were seen as disposable. By the administration prior it didn't matter. Whether they were a doctor they were they were treated the same as an essential worker everyone has met and I wonder if you think him. That the pandemic has sort of created a window or gap in in this them in that. Everybody and still need for money just like they did before the pandemic and I'm I'm I'm. Is it a this Ifill you think about your life and I have been like boy. Vulnerable emotionally whole lot differently this go on how Abner. I've might. Ron Johnson. I didn't feel like. He is. Subscribing to everything that benefit him and I guess that's what I'll just say is that. That narrative didn't BO is evil mean what do these other people would be the patriots who. You know we're attacking cops in government buildings are. You know death is it is is all ties to the advantages. Rome. Debt. Allows a person who likened to exist because if his thoughts in what he says we should not only is he should never come across our you know but the most things. In the kitchen. Extend the conversation continues at ABC news lives after the break. Welcome back to the kitchen extending the conversation. Less than 10%. Of black folks have gotten that vaccine have been vaccinated. What are your thoughts about that why lined the inequity there. We as plant and this isn't meant an affectionate. And it's not by accident or it's not because black people don't want. The vaccine or don't want the thick blanket but don't want to be set. And even when. Even with. Hesitancy. By it because this is not a country that has been careful with black people. Or safe. Let people. Even with that reality black people want the vaccine and the reason why that now exists is to say again this is your fault to detract from the fact that this is simply. And manufactured reality what this pandemic has done. Has revealed I think him. That these injustices that we're so gross that we're just gesture and a before because their assumptions in this country. That are so deeply held they need scarcely. And one of those assumptions on a basic level that it that is true of this vaccine. That is true with reality is that police brutality. And every other kind of pandemic that is plaguing black people in this country. It comes down to this belief that black people must have done something. To deserve what happened to them. Right that black people are doing something and therefore that is why. They're not getting the vaccine they don't believe in the vaccine they aren't getting the vaccine and that is at the heart of it alive and the reason why. This sort of myth exists I think is I mean it's a vicious that might its. It's the same if that Jesus say that George fluid deserve it's why we have that knee jerk reaction well. What they do. To make that thing happen this is the very same logic what. What are black people do we. So that there so that only that less than 10%. Of us are getting the vaccine. And actually we are what we are doing is fighting to get access to the vaccine we're fighting for the rollout and so. This pandemic like mitnick many crises it reveals a cut at this at manufactured reality. And that marginalize his people and blames them. For that magellan's mission. And I do if they sunny and you know I just. Dean clear there's something here that why this resistance but that was when he went why this resistance and I I think that. On some level. Has were still in and time. In 20/20 one. In the digital age where we're fighting to prove that slavery. Existed. Right and if there was a legacy we live with and today and I think from some level there's the question of this. If what you're saying is true and we did all the things that you say that we did to you how is that that you're still. If we did all the things that you say that we how could to be in the position. And why and she destroyed. And I mean that is that is part of that is part of that the tradition that we care if some people inherit wealth in this country others of others and had struggled. You know enough that these things are mutually exclusive. Mostly. What. But it found it comes down that these these same things these manufactured reality that's system systematically and systemically exclude. Are open to participation. And then that. That inability to access a dwindling and are in abilities are personal affairs and now. This is very much on purpose we're kept out of it and I think that we have to how a sort of I hoped that we're having kind of reckoning for this because now were actually talking about. Very casually throwing people's lives the way we've seen more than half a million people died disproportionately. People of color black people. And we've got to say enough is enough that these these admit that way clinging to you. That they're dangerous. They're violent and they come at too high a cost. And and they're not getting it as opposed to she's not being made available. Yeah I think that's an easier narrative. The cells to degree. Alone I think regardless of what color you are. You gonna have some. It's gonna be unfair because. We don't know all of the stuff is new we've of the wounded the pact before like this is like the first. A lot of us. Com are really seeing how important vote and voting really is. And having leadership. Elicits a recent lightness. Vs leadership who would think it's the Joseph Orton was confident right I think when you look at our experience in this country now you know just ankle won't let everyone has been saying. Throughout. This whole conversation. Where do black people get special treatment in this country. I mean if it every category across the board from the brakes. On out morgans is. For the infant mortality rate for the amount of lock up. We get the show and it's if it's bad it's gonna comment and we have to figure out. A witness of in Iraq and what is a lump. It's don't this vaccine and how it's been several does is no different governor from a Maryland. Said that the city of Bonn was nobody had to that was like crazy what everybody in the state is bottom of the biggest legacy any municipality in the whole state. In the institutions I thought was a hospital in university are treating every so like everybody it's important that it's the get go shot. And the residents can get him the benefit and a predominantly black city that you felt like he should use you're probably a press conference to talk about how we got. And it's just the same thing then across Butler. You know and will. We always take out a way to make it we are isn't it and we did you know we always you know we always been done we have we got we didn't look at. We won't get there. Hopefully it. When is the moment that you knew you were black. We now. The as a product. A very black south side Chicago. I don't imagine a moment. Before not known but I did have an experience as a variant. Islands headed to kindergarten. My mother was part of a first generation. Black teachers who were desegregated. And Chicago Chicago being one of the most segregated cities in America. So she worked out a special deal with the new black principal of an all white school on the north side. Can I bring my kindergarten son with. It will be easier could be this'll be great we with thickest these anyway mom and me. So he said yes. Right to the school with him today. As an up. Local fire fighter decides organized the community. This this like Boyd and the law school. To which my mother. Tried to appeal to there kind insisting look you know new teacher here he's a great care. Absolutely not. They went to the principal said wreck humans. Next day I was com. And that was the end of it. I went to a local school that was in my district which was quote local rules. Bly it was a formative experience for me. I went on at Nazi local school not to say the pledge of allegiance but the red color as to abide. It lights up. You know it was. It was foundational to how I saw myself in relationship to a nation. This sort of thing even for various volatile with. Was unfair it was unjust and and that you know that was my early new. Again no pledge of allegiance for you know pledge of allegiance you know now. I had that. When was the moment that you knew you were black. I think. It's. Had been. Had the chances you know this question was coming. They're asking yeah. And I think of kindness and ultimately coming out. I think the thing happened a month and really big way but actually you do it again and again and again and again and again I think. My relationship in the blackness and the fine. There are the kinds I think it goes back to atlases that you know that double consciousness and deeply that it double consciousness. That's what happens when. You are who you lie hero so who the world sees you and they're constantly grappling with and for the first time. But I really understand them as black actually. You grew up and black neighborhood. But it was a room. The twin sister and her hair grows likeness. And my hair grows and this. I believe and twist them. Right my head so it was it was understood that somebody had good hand processor advocate Hannah had bad black. And that was one of the first times that I came to understand. As a specific kind. Black person. And I think you know there are so many moments again what you learn. You know the timers can be and went on us. The time when it's I've spent my first real time and in the black community that was talking about. Black liberation the first time that I read in Angela Davis there's so many times and so many ways that you have to. It would have to enforce them with that it's a beautiful experience to it's not just living in the gays it's the fine. You know it's the it's the audacity that you can have and so. I have learned that I'm black again and again and again and again on the path to. A kind of action on nation's power. Liberation and I. I mean I think it's the best the best experience and one. Even with all. Even on the hardships. American Latino and black ash. Into overcrowded that that he had sex with your hair I think you Lacey. I wish he had. Let me ask easy win was the moment when you knew you were black I wish I had a really cool story like darkened just came to me imagery. I'm soaked sweat suit of felt like that. The you know. They're from Baltimore which is in extreme it's a predominantly blacks it is an extremely segregated. I've never ahead at white players like I didn't released army white people until I was like twenty. Oven like police officers. Then on teachers in you don't really neat. People who are black soul. And we always taught that with from Bob from the biography and about it but one thing I do remember it just sticks out. Is. Martin O'Malley was the many here. They was more than the festival fells point and I'd never forget the store because of the most strange just like it's a really strange thing happened to me. What. If the little projects right now that those points per annum from Perkins ultimately basketball when a friend and I must now from Perkins does intricate. Bob and I Barbara but Burton is Lebanon from Perkins that's what makes it's that what did people. From their projects that mix with is these. It popped them right on its out of the project. Let's and we sat well liked and charges no people were no nothing and it will be it will be came home. That little festival that I want to go through because with the principal because that went to the both. And I was only partly due blog for the a bargain. But we at its Flint and you know you can get locked the full. And how it works with the. That is incredible. I'm sunny Hostin and this is our final week in the kitchen. Thank you for tuning in and continuing to support soul of the nation and our family kitchen discussions every week. We feel the love thanks everybody hopefully it's just that by. Don't go anywhere as much more ABC news lives. Still ahead.

