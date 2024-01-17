Kohberger’s legal team tries to dismiss case in Idaho murders

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire breaks down why the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s legal team is asking the judge to reconsider tossing the case.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live