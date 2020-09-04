Transcript for Laila Ali on supporting Feeding America

Welcome back to our day. Joining us now is Leila Ali a longtime supporter of feeding America. She sits on their entertainment council and mobilize as the public in support and their mission to end hunger in America Leila it is. So great to see today and toppled about why it is so important for you to be a part of feeding America especially. Right now. Army is really about reaching out of course my family my friends. You know of course we know your reach out seniors some in the can't just kicks the Stewart get items that they need so I have to neighbors and friends are by Russians for and friends that I. Written checks lore. You know I'm so I'm lucky to be in the situation and be able to help people in that way I'm just sometimes just getting caught on people I mean I think about people who live alone. You know are just in the house I had my two children my husband is amazing. But not everybody has at. You know so you really have to call check aren't you know your circles. And everyone asks do what they can't right now and I also. Decided to get behind percent of proceeds from mark katic Ali's let's list to feeding America. Because I just thought that was a great opportunity for me to help people live healthier you know on arms you know that spices but also took its raging for more funds for feeding America. That is awesome Layla and your right everybody can do something and I know your father Mohamed Ali was. Obviously a great humanitarian how is he inspired you to do the same. Come and you know we all. Knew little love my father you know as not only possible but it's the great humanitarian work that he did it for meat watched him grow up I just remembered improvement over. You know in his Rolls Royce and giving hundred dollar bills to homeless people just really going out of his way to put a smile on people's faces and you know try to lead this world a better place and it was when he came to my father inspired me to give. And our way who you are certainly walking in his footsteps and we are very grateful that you're doing just that Leila Ali thank you for your time thank you for all that you can't. I think you can go to CE America dot org for more information or to dog that's right great thank you so much have a wonderful and safe day.

