LAPD release video of shootout during car chase

The video shows suspects shooting at officers in their patrol car during a high-speed chase and officers returning fire.
3:55 | 07/04/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for LAPD release video of shootout during car chase
You can see that the driver of the vehicle marched through several stop signs and now focus your attention on the passenger side of the stolen white Honda. Here you'll see the passenger they are identified as 24 year old Andrew Guerrero. What a shotgun out of the window and shoot the officers. The driver officers then broadcast officer needs help. And notifies the responding. At the suspects are armed with a shotgun and fired at least vehicle. I. Yeah. PT yeah. To be torturing. After a search of the area both suspects were found nearby and arrested. Salinas was transported to the hospital where he was treated for superficial gunshot injuries and was cleared by medical personnel for booking in an LE PD jail facility.

