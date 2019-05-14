Transcript for Largest class of black women to graduate from West Point

West Point military academy is preparing to make history this year the largest class of black women thirty to do the exact. Are graduating later this month a reminder West Point was founded in eighteen O two. And did not graduate a black cadet until 1870. Cent in do the math. And the first black captain was not named until 1979. And now 32 black women so. Congratulations. A big congratulations.

