Lawmaker on cause of illegal pot farms: 'A product of a dysfunctional federal policy'

Rep. Earl Blumenauer and DHS Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer talks about solutions to contain the spread of illegal weed farms and how to protect trafficked undocumented immigrants.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live