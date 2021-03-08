Transcript for Lawsuit filed against 100-round magazine maker

There's never a day where I don't feel the pain some days embedded in. The but it don't go away. Dion range dat Garrick finds was murdered in Oregon district mass shooting nearly two years ago. He on held his dad passed shots ring out. Kingdom are probably got shot once in our top. Him as a walk into the end industry I'm stepping over other bodies. A lone suspect killed nine people and about thirty seconds police then shot and killed him. He had a 100 round magazine now lawsuit has been filed against the magazine manufacturer Yung Chang industry USA incorporated. So through this lawsuit. Families are seeking accountability. And they want companies to stop selling these dangerous products in dangerous. Ways Columbus based law firm Cooper Kelly it is representing families of Derek five's Logan turner Beatrice temple warned Curtis analysts Oglesby all killed in the shooting. Oglesby left behind two little girls they're grandma on mount a legal guardian says those little girls are asking questions happening in the house possible. At one person. Key fuel nine people. That fame sheet answers. We meetings national gun violence prevention organization Brady is also joined the fight hoping this lawsuit makes a little damper on packed. I think it would be very appropriate for states and congress. To look at this. And think about whether. It should be legal. We often hear the person not the gun or in this case the magazine even addresses. Playing right now asking viewers on her FaceBook page commenting that. Why do you think its most important now to go after the company has just a small piece of the puzzle just do what I say is them. We hope these companies responsible because. They did something dangerous to didn't let you nine deaths and bring says he won't stop until more is done will open the door. Now it's time to kick at all and and try to create change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.