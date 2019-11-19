Transcript for Little league umpire punched in face after fan disagrees with call

While deputies say it happened behind these green indoors investigators say that Alberto Ramos was upset the umpire. Followed him through those doors began yelling at ultimately. Clinched it. Nine and ten year olds were out on the field during that last regular game of the season and that's and witnesses say Alberto Ramos got mad over a judgment call. The fight didn't happen in front of kids but investigators tell ABC action news Ramos took him out of multiple people be for confronting head umpire. Screaming at him and then punching him. It's the last thing you want is for a kid to see. They when things don't go my way or by don't agree with someone that I correct that what violence and we all know that that's not the right way to handle situations. The Polk county sheriff's office was able to catch Ramos before robbed the park. He's being charged with third degree felony battery on a sports official. Not only was ring was arrested but he's also been trust passed from this park meaning he won't be allowed back. Kimble county Henri alliant ABC action news.

