Transcript for Legislator and doctor arrested in sex-for-drugs sting

Police on Long Island say they busted a prominent Suffolk County legislator and Doctor Who was looking the trade. Pain killer drugs for sexual favors doctor William Spencer. Faced a judge in centralize what this morning and will be released without bail doctor Spencer's accused of trying to trade oxy code own pills. You're forced axle police say he was in possession of two oxy code own pills and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest. He was also in an official county vehicle Spencer has been a county legislator since 2011 in serves on the Suffolk County. Open your task force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.