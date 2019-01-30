Transcript for Life-threatening cold settles into the Midwest

I'm Kevin Waldman in Fargo where the city is under any emergency declaration. In the last 24 hours we have witnessed wind chills bottoming out at fifty and sixty degrees below zero. Public schools college campuses are shut down for the de just too dangerous for anyone to be out. The Postal Service in public transit suspended for the day. Roads are slick. Too cold for chemical treatment to even make a difference on the ice flights into not a Fargo have finally resumed. After several delays and cancellations. It was too cold to even deicing the planes. Imagine returning back to Fargo from an island vacation. Temperature difference of 140. Degrees the good news warmer by the weekend. I'm Kevin Waldman reporting in Fargo, North Dakota and your watch gene ABC news.

