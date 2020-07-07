Lightning strikes close to Oklahoma state trooper on highway More Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment lightning strikes close to the trooper as he helps a driver on the side of the highway. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Lightning strikes close to Oklahoma state trooper on highway Oh. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment lightning strikes close to the trooper as he helps a driver on the side of the highway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71651657","title":"Lightning strikes close to Oklahoma state trooper on highway","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-close-oklahoma-state-trooper-highway-71651657"}