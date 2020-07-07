Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Lightning strikes close to Oklahoma state trooper on highway
Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:26","description":"Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment lightning strikes close to the trooper as he helps a driver on the side of the highway.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71651657","title":"Lightning strikes close to Oklahoma state trooper on highway","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-close-oklahoma-state-trooper-highway-71651657"}