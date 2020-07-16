Lightning strikes near Orlando airport during heavy rain

More
An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport captured a lightning strike at the west complex of the airport as heavy showers and thunderstorms moved through the city.
0:31 | 07/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning strikes near Orlando airport during heavy rain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"An air traffic controller at Orlando International Airport captured a lightning strike at the west complex of the airport as heavy showers and thunderstorms moved through the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71830979","title":"Lightning strikes near Orlando airport during heavy rain","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-orlando-airport-heavy-rain-71830979"}