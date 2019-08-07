Now Playing: Dangerous weather marks an end to the holiday weekend

Now Playing: Severe weather rips through the Northeast

Now Playing: Lightning strikes sailboat in Boston Harbor

Now Playing: Multi-millionaire accused of sex trafficking is arrested at NJ airport: Sources

Now Playing: Southern California faces thousands of aftershocks after 2 strong quakes last week

Now Playing: Team USA are role models and inspire millions of fans

Now Playing: 7 people killed in chain reaction accident on a Georgia highway

Now Playing: Investigators work hard to find the cause for Florida shopping center explosion

Now Playing: Trump addresses report detailing horrible conditions inside migrant holding centers

Now Playing: 'Like living a dream': New citizens reflect on July 4th oath ceremonies

Now Playing: Brandi Chastain cheers on Women's World Cup

Now Playing: 'Biggest asset Joe Biden has is Donald Trump': Matthew Dowd

Now Playing: Why Texas isn't a swing state -- yet : FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver

Now Playing: Financier arrested for sex trafficking: Sources

Now Playing: 3 stabbed, more than a dozen injured in stampede at Chicago's Navy Pier

Now Playing: Trump's approval ratings on the rise

Now Playing: Daredevil hopes to make history

Now Playing: Arizona police officers asked to leave Starbucks