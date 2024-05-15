Linsey Davis uncovers family story of enslavement to empowerment

ABC News’ Linsey Davis goes on a journey, uncovering her family’s history, as part of a partnership with 10 Million Names, and how it connects with the long fight for voting rights in America.

May 15, 2024

