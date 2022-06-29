‘I want him to live in fear': Parkland mom reacts to shooter’s sentencing hearing

Linda Beigel Schulman – the mother of Scott Beigel, a teacher killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting -- speaks out after a jury ruled the gunman should not face the death penalty.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live